Reports sought on renaming of varsities, parks and roads named after Altaf, his kin

The Sindh government has sought responses on an immediate basis from its various authorities and departments, and civic and local government agencies regarding the progress made so far to implement the decision to rename 51 public places, institutions and buildings in Karachi named after Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain and his family members.

The decision to remove Altaf and his family members’ names from public spaces and buildings was first taken by the Sindh cabinet on December 30, 2017, and later by the provincial Apex Committee on March 8, this year.

To ensure the implementation of the decision, the services, general administration and coordination department of the provincial government has issued a circular to various authorities and departments, including the local government department, health department, school education and literacy department, Karachi commissioner, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation municipal commissioner, Karachi Development Authority, Sindh Industrial Trading Estate, and deputy commissioners of Malir, West, Central, and Korangi districts. A copy of the circular was also sent to the home secretary. The authorities have been asked in the circular to send progress reports by November 27 on the implementation of the decision to rename the spaces and buildings named after Altaf and his family members. “It is pertinent to mention here that the matter shall be discussed in the next meeting of apex committee to be held under the chairmanship of honourable chief minister Sindh,” reads the circular issued on Friday.

“You are accordingly requested to update about the actions taken by your respective office for renaming of the aforementioned 51 public structures, named after Mr. Altaf Hussain and his family members, to comply [with] the decision in the meetings of Sindh Cabinet held on 30th December, 2017 and Apex Committee held on 8th March, 2018,” reads the circular.

The circular identifies 51 public places and structures in the city which are to be renamed on an immediate basis. They include 13 parks; 17 educational institutions; three libraries; four hospitals and dispensaries; seven streets, residential towns, bridges, and underpasses; two community halls, and one cricket academy, which are located in various parts of the city. They are either named after Altaf or his grandfather, father, mother, daughter, brother, and nephew.