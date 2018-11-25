close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Engro Polymer co-hosts meeting

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018

Share

KARACHI: Engro Polymer and Chemicals (EPCL) co-hosted the first CCPS (Center for Chemical Process Safety) regional meeting in Pakistan, a statement said.

Over 40 companies and educational institutions from across the country graced the meeting with their presence, it added.

The conference also hosted organisations from Germany, Japan, US and South Africa. The forum was formally kicked off by Shakeel Kadri, executive director of CCPS, by stressing on the significance of process safety in the chemical industry all around the globe.

Imran Anwer, CEO, Engro Polymer and Chemicals, spoke about the need of training people and ensuring that management starts focusing equally more on process safety alongside personnel safety, the statement said. He stressed the need for auditing systems at a defined frequency and benchmarking our systems with the best in the business.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business