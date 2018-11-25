Engro Polymer co-hosts meeting

KARACHI: Engro Polymer and Chemicals (EPCL) co-hosted the first CCPS (Center for Chemical Process Safety) regional meeting in Pakistan, a statement said.

Over 40 companies and educational institutions from across the country graced the meeting with their presence, it added.

The conference also hosted organisations from Germany, Japan, US and South Africa. The forum was formally kicked off by Shakeel Kadri, executive director of CCPS, by stressing on the significance of process safety in the chemical industry all around the globe.

Imran Anwer, CEO, Engro Polymer and Chemicals, spoke about the need of training people and ensuring that management starts focusing equally more on process safety alongside personnel safety, the statement said. He stressed the need for auditing systems at a defined frequency and benchmarking our systems with the best in the business.