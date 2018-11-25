close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

PPAF’s initiative recognised

Business

November 25, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has been recognised with the prestigious Energy Institute (EI) Award 2018, for its “Community managed solar energy mini-grid systems”, a statement said on Saturday.

The award acknowledges the impact of 60 solar mini-grid systems installed in Swabi, Karak and Lakki Marwat districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during 2016 and 2017, with the funding from the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the German Development Bank (KfW), it added.

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund demonstrates strong commitment towards mitigating challenges of global climate change, through leading the way in renewable energy, and enabling access to modern, affordable, reliable and sustainable energy resources.

More than 1,000 projects have been completed over a period of 15 years, starting off in 2003, the statement said.

The projects include the development of mini-hydroelectric plants, decentralised solar lighting and solar home systems, wind energy projects, solar-wind hybrid systems, solar water pumping projects and biogas plants. The projects are being implemented via funding from the World Bank, USDA, and the BMZ.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business