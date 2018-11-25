PPAF’s initiative recognised

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has been recognised with the prestigious Energy Institute (EI) Award 2018, for its “Community managed solar energy mini-grid systems”, a statement said on Saturday.

The award acknowledges the impact of 60 solar mini-grid systems installed in Swabi, Karak and Lakki Marwat districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during 2016 and 2017, with the funding from the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the German Development Bank (KfW), it added.

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund demonstrates strong commitment towards mitigating challenges of global climate change, through leading the way in renewable energy, and enabling access to modern, affordable, reliable and sustainable energy resources.

More than 1,000 projects have been completed over a period of 15 years, starting off in 2003, the statement said.

The projects include the development of mini-hydroelectric plants, decentralised solar lighting and solar home systems, wind energy projects, solar-wind hybrid systems, solar water pumping projects and biogas plants. The projects are being implemented via funding from the World Bank, USDA, and the BMZ.