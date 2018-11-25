close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Pakistan’s Tarar to chair WB body

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: The Human Resources Committee of the World Bank Board has elected Pakistan’s Executive Director Shahid Ashraf Tarar as its chairman for a period of two years, an announcement said on Saturday.

A statement said this accomplishment came on the heels of Tarar's recent election by the seven countries, comprising Pakistan’s constituency, to represent them at the World Bank Board as their executive director.

“It is only the second time in Pakistan’s long association with the World Bank Group that its executive director has been elected to chair the important Human Resources Committee of the World Bank Board,” it said adding his election was reflective of Pakistan’s close collaboration with the World Bank.

The Human Resources Committee is one of the five Standing Committees of the World Bank Board that assist the Board in the exercise of its powers assigned under the Articles of Association.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business