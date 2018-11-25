Pakistan’s Tarar to chair WB body

ISLAMABAD: The Human Resources Committee of the World Bank Board has elected Pakistan’s Executive Director Shahid Ashraf Tarar as its chairman for a period of two years, an announcement said on Saturday.

A statement said this accomplishment came on the heels of Tarar's recent election by the seven countries, comprising Pakistan’s constituency, to represent them at the World Bank Board as their executive director.

“It is only the second time in Pakistan’s long association with the World Bank Group that its executive director has been elected to chair the important Human Resources Committee of the World Bank Board,” it said adding his election was reflective of Pakistan’s close collaboration with the World Bank.

The Human Resources Committee is one of the five Standing Committees of the World Bank Board that assist the Board in the exercise of its powers assigned under the Articles of Association.