USAID says over 1m benefitted from 200 grants

PESHAWAR: Over one million people in some of Pakistan’s most remote and underserved areas have benefitted from over 200 US government grants designed to improve the economic and social conditions in those communities.

As per the press statement issued by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the grants were given through the Ambassador’s Fund Grant Programme.

Building on this success, representatives from Pakistani organisations working in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province gathered in Peshawar at a local hotel to hear about new funding opportunities.

In a video message to the assembled representatives of Pakistani organisations, the US Consul General in Peshawar Jonathan Shrier said: “This programme helps the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa address local problems by implementing community-based solutions that will have both immediate and long-lasting impact.”

The Ambassador’s Fund focuses on high-impact, quickly-implemented community programs.

The grants specifically seek to promote culture and arts, improve disaster preparedness, develop small-scale energy solutions, encourage social entrepreneurship, and empower vulnerable populations.

The USAID communication said the new round of grants will provide assistance to over 200 community programs through 2022.