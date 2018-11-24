PML-N demands probe into allegations of NAB torture

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentarians from PML-N on Friday demanded constitution of a fact-finding committee of the National Assembly (NA) to verify allegations against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding inhuman treatment meted out to accused persons in its custody.

The PML-N members while speaking on different points of orders also asked the government to implement decision of the Supreme Court regarding changes in NAB laws making its investigation process transparent.

Speaking on a point of order, Rana Sanaullah while referring to statements of retired vice chancellor of Punjab University Dr Mujahid Kamran said according to him the accused persons in custody of NAB were facing brutal torture and inhumanly treatment during investigation process. He said a fact-finding committee comprising Riaz Fatiana, Dr Shireen Mazari and Ali Muhammad Khan be constituted to visit NAB’s prisons to find out whether there were cages, cameras are installed in washrooms and elsewhere and whether the prisoners were being injected drugs.

Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif also agreed with the proposal saying a committee of the House be formed to look into allegations. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan did not immediately accept the proposal. However, he said let him look into the legal side as to whether a committee to look into this particular issue could be formed.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) strongly rebutted the hard hitting allegations of terming its lockups as torture cells and torture in custody.

A spokesman for NAB said in a statement that NAB presents each accused in relevant respected accountability court to get his or her remand.