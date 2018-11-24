close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
November 24, 2018
Building dams imperative: CJ

Top Story

A
APP
November 24, 2018

LONDON: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said on Thursday night that in order to overcome looming water crisis, building more dams including Diamer-Basha and Mohmand was imperatives.

"No one can stop us from building dams in Pakistan on Indus river, as this is in the interest of the country," he said while addressing a large gathering of British-Pakistani community at a fund raising dinner here at Royal Nawab Restaurant, organised by Centre for Policy Dimensions (CPD) UK.

The event was addressed among others by Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan Muhammad Ayub, Directors CPD Muhammad Shafeeque and Muhammad Sohail. British-Pakistani lords, councilors, diplomats, and Pakistani Diaspora belonging to different walks of life attended the event.

Slogans like Pakistan Zinzabad, Chief Justice Zaindabad, Pakistan Army Zindabad were raised by the participants. CJ Saqib Nisar thanked the organisers for holding the event. He said, "Water is a blessing from Allah and essential for life while existence and prosperity of Pakistan is directly linked with the building of dams in the country."

He said that it was heartening to note that an awareness campaign regarding the building of dams to overcome water shortages has been developed among the Pakistanis.

People including overseas Pakistanis, youth and children were also actively participating in this campaign, he remarked. He added that overseas Pakistanis wanted progress and prosperity in their motherland.

