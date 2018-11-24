close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018
NA condemns attack on Chinese consulate

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The government and opposition parties on Friday joined hands to condemn foiled terrorist attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi terming it as an act of enemies who did not want China Pak Economic Corridor to succeed.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and Syed Naveed Qamar while condemning the incident also acknowledged the bravery acted of personnel of Sindh Police and Rangers who foiled the attack.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said security forces have foiled the terrorist attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

Taking the National Assembly (NA) into confidence on the attack, Qureshi said all twenty-one Chinese staff members are safe and have been shifted to a safe place. He said no Chinese official was killed or injured in the incident.

The foreign minister appreciated Sindh Police and the Ranger for standing like a rock in the way of the terrorists and foiling their nefarious design. He said two security personnel were martyred when a terrorist blew himself up. He said all the three terrorists were killed in the operation.

