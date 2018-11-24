close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
November 24, 2018
NA pays homage to Prophet (SAW)

National

November 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution paying homage to last Holy Prophet Hazart Muhammad (SAW) on the occasion of 12th of Rabiul Awwal.

The resolution was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

It expressed the resolve to make Pakistan and the world cradle of peace and stability in accordance with the life and teachings of the last Prophet.

The house offered fateha for the departed souls of former MNA Najaf Abbas, SP Tahir Dawar , Tableeghi Jamaat Chief Muhammad Abdul Wahab, the mother of deputy speaker and poetess Fahmida Riaz.

