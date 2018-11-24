Sherpao, others condemn Chinese consulate, Orakzai attacks

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Friday condemned the attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi and the Orakzai blast.

In a statement, he extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He asked the government to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Aftab Sherpao said the attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi was aimed at spoiling relations between Pakistan and China. He urged the government to beef up security of all the diplomatic missions in the country to avoid the occurrence of such attacks.

The QWP leader said it was the responsibility of the government to protect the consulates and embassies. He also condemned the Orakzai blast and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He urged the government to compensate the injured and the families of the dead.

Aftab Sherpao said the government should take steps to protect the life and property of the people.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, he said the rulers had indulged in non-issues and were least bothered to take steps to provide relief to the common man.

Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami deputy head Professor Muhammad Ibrahim also condemned the terrorist attacks in Karachi and Orakzai district.

Through a statement, he said the incidents of terrorism had increased and the government had failed to provide protection to the people.

NOWSHERA: President District Bar Association Syed Azmat Ali Shah Gillani on Friday condemned the bomb explosion in Orakzai and terrorist attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

Speaking to the reporters after a meeting here, he said that some anti-state elements had been involved in sabotage activities in the country.

He said that the security forces had rendered tremendous sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.