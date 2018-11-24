KP govt reshuffles bureaucrats in another major shakeup

PESHAWAR: The provincial government yet in another major bureaucratic shakeup shuffled a number of officers including eight administrative secretaries and two deputy commissioners.

According to a notification, Syed Kamran Shah (PCS SG BS-21), secretary (finance), merged areas secretariat, has been transferred and posted as secretary, Agriculture Department by relieving principal secretary to chief minister of additional charge for actualisation of his promotion to the BS-21 for one day.

After that the officer will report to Establishment Department and principal secretary to chief minister will continue to hold additional charge of the post of secretary, agriculture till further orders.

Syed Alamgir Shah (PCS SG BS-20), secretary Minerals Development Department, has been posted as secretary provincial Ombudsman secretariat relieving DG of the secretariat of the additional charge.

Javed Anwar (PCS SG BS-20), secretary Public Service Commission, has been directed to report to Establishment Department.

Aziz Khan Khattak (PCS SG BS-20), general manager (planning) FDA, has made member provincial inspection team (PIT) against the vacant post.

Dr Muhammad Ajmal (PAS BS-20), who was awaiting posting in the Establishment department has posted as secretary Elementary & Secondary Department.

Khayyam Hassan Khan (PCS EG BS-20), who was waiting posting, has posted secretary, Benevolent Fund Cell, Administration Department to replace Kaneez Sughra (PCS EG BS-20), who has been posted as Director General-cum-Secretary, PERRA Abbottabad.

Syed Muhammad Shah (PCS EG BS-20), who was also awaiting posting, has been posted as managing director (MD), Lissail-e-Wal Mahroom Foundation.

Mukhtiar Ahmad (PCS SG BS-20), secretary Elementary & Secondary Education, has posted as director Staff Training Institute; and Masood Ahmad (PCS SG BS-20) secretary PHE has been posted as secretary Housing Department against the vacant post.

Ajmal Khan (PCS EG BS-20), MD, Lissail-e- Wal Mahroom Foundation has made member, Board of Revenue, against the vacant post.

Sarfaraz Durrani (PAS BS-20) has been posted as secretary P&D, relieving Commissioner Peshawar of the additional charge.

Fareeha Paul (PCS SG BS-20) has been posted as secretary, Public Service Commission and Muhammad Ramazan (PCS SG BS-20) as MD Fata Education Foundation against the vacant post.

Khaista Rehman (PCS EG BS-20), director Staff Training Institute has posted secretary Minerals Development Department and Humayun Khan (PAS BS-19) as secretary (Finance)of the merged Areas Secretariat in his own pay and scale,

Behramand Khan (BS-20 officer of PHE) chief engineer PHE, has posted as secretary PHE on deputation basis.

Zariful Maani (PMS BS-19), additional secretary, Higher Education Department, has been posted as special secretary Environment Department in his own pay and scale against the vacant post.

Shahidullah has been posted as PD IMU E&SE and Riaz Mahsud DG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food and Safety and Halal Food Authority has been posted secretary, Excise & Taxation in his own pay and scale and he will also hold additional charge of the post of DG Food Authority till further orders.

Ghulam Habib has been posted as secretary, FDA, Shahab Hamid Yousafzai (PCS EG BS-19) DG-cum- secretary, PERRA Abbottabad and been posted as additional commissioner, Bannu.

lnayatullah Wasim (PMS BS-19) has made executive director, UPU P&D in his own pay and scale against the vacant post and Khalid Ilyas, posted as DG (Projects) merged areas, in his own pay and scale.

Zulfiqar Ali Shah (PAS BS-19), has been posted as GM (Planning) FDA, in his own pay and scale, and Barkatullah Khan (PMS PMS BS-19) additional secretary, RR&S Department has been posted deputy commissioner (DC), DI Khan.

He replaced Nauman Afzal Afridi (PAS BS-18) who has been posted as secretary, RR&S Department.

Farhatullah Marwat (PMS BS-18) has been posted as additional secretary, PHE. Department and Asad Haroon (PMS BS-18), as additional secretary Food Department, Suhail Khan as DG, FDMA replacing Sirajul Haq who has been directed to report to Establishment Department.

Faheem Sajjad, ADC, Shangla has been posted additional secretary, Information & Public Relations Department. Shahana Bibi, deputy secretary, Transport has been posted as director and Fahim Khan Afridi posted DC Torghar.