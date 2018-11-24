Usakhel elders end protest

TIMERGARA: The elders of Usakhel tribe on Friday announced ending their protest camp outside the office of the deputy commissioner Lower Dir after successful negotiations with the district administration.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Irshad Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Malik Shafiullah Khan, Lower Dir nazim Haji Muhammad Rasool Khan and member district council Alamzeb advocate were also present on the occasion.

Elders of Usakhel tribe and the district administration agreed to constitute a committee with Jehan Bahadar advocate as its head. The staff of the Revenue Department would be the members of the committee.

The committee members would produce a report within a week about illegal land extension and encroachment on land already decided in favour of Usakhel tribe.