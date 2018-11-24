Govt takes exception to skipping of children in polio drive

PESHAWAR: The government took serious note of 23,000 children who were not vaccinated in the polio campaign conducted in November this year in Peshawar due to poor performance of the people responsible for vaccinating these kids.

Babar bin Atta, focal person on polio to prime minister, said they came to know about the missing children from multiple sources and before holding responsible someone, they decided to conduct proper inquiry and reach to those who didn’t take their job seriously. He said strict action against 14 people helped them learn about these 23000 children who were missed in the November campaign.

There were already serious complaints against some of the officials holding key positions and tasked to eradicate polio in the province. Some of the officials are known for their influence in the polio programme and hiring their near and dear ones on lucrative positions.

According to insiders of the health department, there were complaints against certain elements of keeping ghost workers in papers and conducting fake campaigns to make money. “Some of the people in polio programme are now seriously concerned about their jobs as they are badly exposed due to their dirty politics and corruption,” said an official of the polio programme.

Pleading anonymity, he said some of the people in the programme belong to a particular religious and political party and they tactically inducted people on key positions to protect their interests.