Sat Nov 24, 2018
AFP
November 24, 2018
Lankan president suffers latest setback in parliament

World

AFP
November 24, 2018

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s deposed prime minister secured control of a key committee in parliament Friday, dealing a blow to the country´s president in the latest twist in a month-long political crisis.

Sri Lanka has been politically paralysed since October 26 when President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Ranil Wickremesinghe as premier and replaced him with divisive former leader Mahinda Rajapakse.

But a vote on Friday gave Wickremesinghe control of a selection committee entrusted with setting the legislative agenda in the absence of a working government. Shortly before Speaker Karu Jayasuriya took a vote on setting up the panel, legislators loyal to Sirisena and Rajapakse walked out of the chamber in protest.

Rajapakse has lost two no-confidence votes in the assembly, but refuses to step down. Wickremesinghe, despite being sacked a month ago, insists he is still in office and continues to occupy his official residence.

Last week, chaos broke out in the assembly with Sirisena and Rajapakse loyalists attacking rivals with chilli powder and chairs to disrupt the second no-confidence motion against Rajapakse.

