Chinese envoy lauds youths’ role in Pak-China friendship

ISLAMABAD: Chinese ambassador Yao Jing here on Tuesday eulogized the young generation’s enthusiasm in carrying forward the existing deep-rooted Sino-Pak friendship that is based on principles and mutual trust.

He was addressing the participants of ‘Annual Sangam Club Gala 2018’ held at the Chinese Embassy that was participated by the students of local colleges and Universities who recently visited China, and saw with their own eyes the fast-growing development of China and the love the Chinese people have for Pakistan.

Senator Syed Mushahid Hussain Syed was the chief guest. Other prominent on the occasion were senator Nuzhat Sadiq and the Chairman Pakistan National Council of the Arts Jamal Shah.

The Ambassador said that Sangam Club is a new leaf added to Pakistan, China friendship and it would go a long way in further cementing the people-to-people contacts between the two iron-brother nations.

While speaking high of the two countries’ friendship,Yao Jing hoped that the youth of the two countries will maintain the momentum of this ever-green friendship, which stood test of the time.

It is a matter of great delight that their friendship was moving to a new stage of enhanced cooperative partnership, through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he added. The purpose of CPEC, he said is to help Pakistan, enhancing the level of peoples' living standard and to see the country prosperous.

When China thinks to share its development, capital and experience, the first country comes in their mind is Pakistan. Their friendship is unique one and no parcel with any other country of the World, in term of mutual trust and depth of relationship at the peoples' level.

About the CPEC, Yao Jing said it is purely economic agenda and meant to bring prosperity to the people. He expressed his pleasure that it has substantial role in enhancing the country’s GDP.

The ambassador assured that the people-to-people contacts and mutual exchanges, particularly at the level of the young generation will keep growing in years to come. He also referred to the recent visit of Prime Minister’s Imran Khan to China, and said it helped to move forward their decades’ old partnership in all fields of mutual interest.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed in his speech on the occasion appreciated Ambassador Yao Jing for his outstanding contribution in giving further boost to their bilateral ties, under the framework of CPEC.

He said it is matter of great satisfaction that the leadership of the two countries is committed to implement the CPEC’s projects in a letter and spirit. He lauded the China’s reforms and opening-up policies and said it was not only bringing development in China, but whole of the world. He said negative propaganda against CPEC will never work, since it is already got implemented with the operation of Gwadar port and opening of western route.

The ceremony was concluded with a number of cultural performances by Pakistani students and the Chinese artists.