Spain striker signs deal with Dortmund

BERLIN: Spanish striker Paco Alcacer is making his loan deal at Borussia Dortmund permanent, the Bundesliga leaders announced on Friday.

“We have informed DC Barcelona today that we will apply the buy option,” Dortmund’s sport director Michael Zorc said in a statement on the football club website.

“Paco is wholeheartedly with us. He has quickly integrated and has become an integral part of our squad.

“He is a real scorer of high footballing quality and has already won some important games for us. We look forward to many more goals and assists from Paco in the coming years.”

The 25-year-old Spanish international joined Dortmund from Barcelona on a one-year loan deal in the summer and has made an immediate impression with nine goals in just eight appearances, including the winner against Bayern Munich two weeks ago.