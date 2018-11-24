Big win for Hawks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Ha-wks Club crushed King’s Gymkhana Club by 111 runs in their first match of the league-round NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship here at the Shalimar Ground on Friday.
Farmanullah Khan hit a polished 55-ball 81 with nine fours and two sixes, while Irshad Mirza (79) and Kamran Riaz (77) played well to give their team a huge win.
Kamran Riaz also claimed a five-wicket haul for giving away 22 runs to show his mettle as emerging all-rounder.
Scores in brief: Islamabad Hawks 333-6 in 40 overs (Farmanullah Khan 81, Irshad Mirza 79, Kamran Riaz 77, Hassan Nasir 61; Touseeq Razzaq 3-45). King’s Gymkhana 222 in 38 overs (Muhammad Shakoor 53, Raja Awais 46, Muhammad Aamir 31, Muhammad Usman 30 not out; Kamran Riaz 5-22, Asad Khan 3-60).
Islamabad Gymkhana Club beat Rawal Town Club by 56 runs: Islamabad Gymkhana 261-5 in 35 overs (Azan Tariq 62, Khurram Shahzad 50, Ali Shinwari 35, Amjad Abbasi 31; Asif Mehmood 3-33). Rawal Town Club 205 in 32.3 overs (Muhammad Ibrar 56, Ansar Mehmood 41, Wajid Munir 39; Faraz Asif 2-13, Sohaib Nasir 2-45).
Diamond beat Al-Muslim by 17 runs: Diamond Club 226 in 40 overs (Shahzad Azam Rana 107, Muhammad Nadim 21, Sohail Ahmed 20; Aun Abbas 2-37, Tariq Mehmood 2-52). Al-Muslim Club 209 in 37.5 overs (Aun Abbas 82, Arshad Mehmood 41; Arsal Shaikh 3-21, Muhammad Nadim 3-42).
XI-Star beat National Club by 120 runs: XI-Star Club 282 in 39.4 overs (Saadullah Zafar 282, Shaharyar Afaqi 69, Zeeshan Naeem 49; Zarar Khan 4-38, Mohsin Abbasi 4-43). National Club 162 in 31.4 overs (Mohsin Abbasi 52, Zarar Khan 36, Haider Abbas 20; Saadullah Zafar 5-13, Zeeshan Naeem 3-35).
