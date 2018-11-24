close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

Mrs Parveen Atif no more

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Mrs Parveen Atif, wife of late hockey Olympian Brig M H Atif, breathed her last on Friday.

Mrs Parveen Atif herself remained involved with women hockey. She is counted among the pioneers of women hockey in Pakistan.

As the first president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s women wing she organised many domestic events.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports