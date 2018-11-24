Mrs Parveen Atif no more

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Mrs Parveen Atif, wife of late hockey Olympian Brig M H Atif, breathed her last on Friday.
Mrs Parveen Atif herself remained involved with women hockey. She is counted among the pioneers of women hockey in Pakistan.
As the first president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s women wing she organised many domestic events.
