Ngidi out of Pak series

CAPE TOWN: South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will miss all South Africa’s matches against Pakistan this season after suffering a knee injury.
In a statement on Friday, Cricket South Africa said Ngidi, 22, had sustained a right knee ligament injury while fielding in a Twenty20 International against Australia last week.
Dr Mohammed Moosajee, the team manager and doctor, said investigations and assessments on his return to South Africa had revealed a “significant” injury which will require a minimum of 12 weeks rest and rehabilitation.
Ngidi will miss three Tests, five One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals during Pakistan’s tour between December 24 and February 6.
The One-Day matches are regarded as key in South Africa’s build-up to the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.
Ngidi took 6-39 on Test debut against India last season and formed part of a formidable fast bowling trio with Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada during South Africa’s One-Day series win in Australia recently.
