New labour policy soon

Rawalpindi : Punjab Government is soon to announce its new ‘Labour Policy 2018’ incorporating the key thematic areas including related issues of labour community primarily focusing on achievement strategies regarding effective implementation on labour laws and standards. We have geared up the registration process of industrial workers to achieve the target of six million.

The total number of registered workers in the province is only one million at the present. We will provide education and health care facilities to all the secured workers.