Sat Nov 24, 2018
November 24, 2018
IMPCC holds speech contest on ‘Seerat’

Islamabad

November 24, 2018

Islamabad : Speech contests were held under the auspices of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce (IMPCC), H-8/4, at auditorium of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), says a press release.

Students of different colleges participated in this speech contest titled ‘Ilm hai Sarmia-e-Sherf-e-Insan - Taleemat-e-Nabvi (Peace Be Upon Him) Ki Roshni main.’

The chief guest of this ceremony was famous education expert, scientist and Rector of International Islamic University Dr Masoom Yasinzai while FBISE Chairman Dr Ikram Ali Malik was honorary guest on the occasion.

IMPCC Principal Professor Syed Izharul Hassan Bukhar thanked guests for sparing precious time for attending this noble ceremony. During his address he urged the students to explore new avenues with the help of Quran and teaching of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). He asked the students to follow teaching of Islam in every sphere of their life. He considered new generation a most important part in building ‘Naya Pakistan.’ At the end of the ceremony the chief guest gave away different awards and certificates to the winning candidates.

