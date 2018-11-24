Lahore to get a 40MW waste-to-energy plant within 22 months

LAHORE: Granted formal permission in July this year by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to generate electricity from solid waste and garbage, a Chinese firm and the Punjab government Friday inked a pact to establish a 40 Mega Watt (MW) waste to energy incineration plant on 52 hectares of land around Lahore.

The Municipal solid waste contains plants or animal products, materials such as paper, cardboard, food waste, grass clippings, leaves, wood, glass, metals, leather products, plastics and other synthetic materials made from petroleum.

Senior Punjab Minister, Abdul Aleem Khan, hoped the project would start producing energy within 22 months of its inception, though he did not comment on the challenges pertaining to toxic pollutants, which such plants emit and consequently pose threats to public health and environment protection.

On July 16, 2018, NEPRA had announced that the project would reduce 2000 tons of Lahore city’s municipal solid waste per day to generate electricity.

Earlier in May 2018, a Chinese government company had agreed to install a plant to produce 12 MW of energy from municipal waste in district Mardan. A Memorandum of Understanding in this context was hence signed between China and the-then Khyber Pakhtoonkwa government.

Quite recently, on November 6, 2018, the Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, had directed the Solid Waste Management Authority in the province to prepare a policy to generate energy from the thousands of tonnes of solid waste produced in Karachi.

Murad Ali Shah had issued the directives saying that since Karachi generated nearly 17,000 tonnes of garbage daily, over 250 MW energy could easily be generated. The Sindh Chief Minister said he had consulted experts who opined that 50 MW of energy could be generated by feeding 3,000 tonnes of garbage every day to such a waste-to-energy project.

He was quoted as saying: “We generate 17,000 tons of garbage and could easily install five power generation plants with each one of them having 50 MWs capacity to generate a total of 250 MWs from garbage.”

Meanwhile, as newspaper reports have suggested in recent past, the idea of building such plants in capital Islamabad is likely to remain in limbo due to indecisiveness of the concerned authorities over selection of the site for its execution.

According to Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad officials, a waste-to-energy plant costing Rs1 billion had the capacity to recycle over 800 tons of garbage. It goes without saying that the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad has planned to install two plants having the capacity to convert 1,000 tons of garbage produced by the capital’s dwellers within its city and around the suburban areas, into 14 Mega Watts of electricity.

The Capital Development Authority had earlier earmarked the Sector I-17 for the project, but some months later it allotted it for building a medical city by the National University of Medical Sciences, the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation officials have claimed.

But somehow, Senior Punjab Minister, Abdul Aleem Khan, has taken the lead by actually giving a timeframe for the completion of the project, less than a fortnight after he had held a meeting with a delegation of Bureau Group Company of China he held on waste management, low cost housing and infrastructure projects related to Punjab.

On October 17, 2018, Aleem Khan had expressed his displeasure over the cleanliness situation in Lahore city and had given a stern warning to the senior officers of Solid Waste Management, having told them categorically that they would be handed over pink slips and shown the door if garbage was not removed from streets.

Research conducted by the “Jang Group and Geo Television Network” shows that other countries of the world that have built waste--to-energy power plants include Australia, India, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Czech Republic, United States, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Singapore and Uganda etc.

(Reference: The Global Energy Observatory, a US-based NGO with goals to ensure that global population has access to affordable energy in environmentally responsible and economically viable ways)

The first waste-to-power plant, called "Destructor," was built in the United Kingdom during 1874.

The first such facility in the Czech Republic was built in 1905, the first American waste-to-power plant was built in 1885 and the first-ever waste incinerator in Denmark was built in 1903.

In March 2017, according to the “Hindustan Times,” India’s largest solid waste-to-energy plant was launched at New Delhi. The project was estimated to use 2,000 metric tonnes of waste every day to generate 24 Mega Watts of energy. The project was built over 100 acres of land.

Delhi already has two waste-to-energy plants at Ghazipur and Okhla landfill sites. The Ghazipur plant uses about 2,000 tonnes of garbage and produces 12 megawatt of energy. Similarly, the Okhla landfill waste-to-energy plant has a capacity to produce 12 megawatt capacity from 1,200 tonnes of garbage.

In June 2017, an Indian government proposal to build up to 100 incineration plants to burn municipal waste and produce electricity had drawn sharp criticism from opponents, who said the plan was totally contrary to the nation’s efforts to cut air pollution and shift to cleaner energy sources.

This proposal was aimed at managing the some 170,000 tons of waste generated each day in some 8000 larger Indian municipalities. The plan had envisioned that the plants would be environmentally beneficial, generating 330 megawatts of electricity by 2018 and 511 megawatts by 2019.

By end of 2016, some five waste-to-to energy plants with a cumulative installed capacity of 66.5 Mega Watts were operational/under trial run throughout India.

In June 2014, Indonesia had a total of 93.5 MW installed capacity of waste-to-energy, with a pipeline of projects in different preparation phases together amounting to another 373MW of capacity.

According to the Vienna-based International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), an NGO on sustainable waste management, there were 431 waste-to-to energy plants in Europe by end 2005 and the United States had 89 such facilities in 2004.

By the way, in 2016, not fewer than 71 American power plants had generated about 14 billion kilowatt Hours of electricity from burning about 30 million tons of combustible solid waste.

(Reference: The United states Energy Information Administration)

Dubai also plans to build the world's largest waste-to-to energy plant by 2020.

The Dubai plant is expected to treat up to two million tons of solid waste every year, which is about 60 percent of Dubai's annual garbage production. That will give the plant a capacity of 185 MW, which is roughly two percent of Dubai's annual energy consumption and will enable it to provide power to 120,000 homes.

The Shenzhen East Waste-to-Energy Plant in China is currently on track to be the world's largest, but if the Dubai project can meet its goals, it should be able to swipe the title before Shenzhen is even finished.

Both are due to be completed in 2020, and while they can both process over 5,500 tons of waste per day, Dubai's output is 20 MW higher than Shenzhen's.

The Dubai plant will be built on a two-hectare plot of land in the Warsan area, and electricity will be fed into the local grid by way of High Voltage cable 132 Kilo Volt cables.

The Dubai Municipality is partnering with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, a Swiss company Messrs Hitachi Zosen Inova and a Belgian construction company Messrs Besix Group on the project.

It will cost around 2.5 billion UAE Dirhams (US$680 million) and if all goes to plan, the plant should be up and running before Dubai hosts Expo 2020.

(Reference” The Gulf Business, Middle East's first and leading business magazine)

Coming to China, there were about 434 waste-to-energy plants in early 2016, though local citizens have often feared these pants would emit toxic pollutants.

Some other sources say that by June 2017, 296 incinerator power plants in 28 Chinese provinces were operational.

Waste incineration is considered to be better than landfills and have grown in popularity over the years; high levels of toxic emissions have made these incineration plants a cause of concern for public health and environment protection.

As China’s economy has boomed in recent decades, the amount of garbage and solid waste generated in the country has soared from roughly 30 million tons in 1980 to 175 to 200 million tons by mid 2017. The Chinese government has set a target of disposing of nearly a third of the country’s garbage with waste-to-energy plants by 2030.

China's trash-incinerated power capacity had reached about 6.8 Giga Watts by end-2017. Remember, one Giga Watt is equal to 1000 Mega Watts.

China is the world’s largest waste generator. With a current population surpassing 1.37 billion and exponential trends in waste output expected to continue, it is estimated that China’s cities will need to develop an additional hundreds of landfills and waste-to-energy plants to tackle the growing waste management crisis.

China’s three primary methods for municipal waste management are landfills, incineration, and composting.

The World Bank has estimated that by 2025, China’s solid waste generation would double to more than 500 million tons annually.

Although China currently has the world's largest installed capacity of hydro, solar and wind power, its energy needs are so large that in 2015 renewable sources provided only 24 per cent of its electricity generation, with most of the remainder provided by coal power plants.