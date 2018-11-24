BZU’s six faculties are working without deans

MULTAN: Six faculties of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) have been running without deans, which has paralysed the faculty’s strategic directions, The News has learnt.

The vacant important faculties are faculty of agriculture, science and technology is running without a dean since 2010, faculty of commerce, law and business administration is running without a dean since 2011, faculty of engineering and technology is running without a dean since 2016, faculty of arts and social sciences is waiting for a dean since 2017, faculty of science runs without a dean since August last while the dean position is also vacant in the faculty of pharmacy for a month.

BZU syndicate member Prof Dr Sharif Chaudhry has sent a letter to BZU chancellor and Punjab Governor Chaudhry M Sarwar, demanding appointment of deans.

He said the BZU vice chancellor had captured all statutory powers of Deans of vacant Faculties without any legal standing, in the appointment of Deans from Chancellor office under BZU Act 1975.

Prof Chaudhry said he had taken up the issue many times in the syndicate meeting and demanded panels of three senior most professors of respective Faculties should dispatch to to chancellor office for the appointment of Deans but the university had not taken any step in this regard.

Prof Sharif said that the BZU Act establishes dean as an academic head of the faculty, chairman, board of the faculty and an ex-officio member of the selection board, which was responsible for evaluating eligibilities of various advertised

faculty positions and for representing the eligible candidates before the selection board.

However, the BZU vice chancellor had captured all powers of deans and

exercising these powers in violation of rules and regulations.

The BZU academic staff members referred to the BZU Act 175, saying the Act explains the role and powers of the dean.

The university’s academic staff members highlighted the problems being faced by the faculties in absence of deans.

They said that the deans provide overall academic leadership within the faculty and coordinate with the faculty’s strategic direction.

A dean is responsible giving guidelines, staff recruitment within the faculty; chair or delegate to chair the selection committees for academic and administrative staff appointments in schools within the faculty and to establish selection committees for appointments.

Talking to The News, BZU spokesperson Prof Dr Abdul Qadoos Suhaib said the varsity had put up the cases with the chancellor for appointment of deans and the chancellor’s office was working on it.

He said the appointment of dean in faculty of agriculture had been under trial in the courts.

He said the university had put up appointments of deans against vacant posts two months ago and waiting for approval.