Senior journalist grieved

LAHORE: Funeral prayer for Fasihur Rehman, son of senior journalist and life member Lahore Press Club, Mian Saifur Rehman, and brother of Mian Inam ur Rehman, Deputy Director, Punjab Protocol, will be held at Jamia Masjid, Block DD, Phase-IV, DHA at 1.30 pm, on Sunday Nov. 25. Contact: 03214525933, 03219405053
