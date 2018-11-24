close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
November 24, 2018
Senior journalist grieved

National

November 24, 2018

LAHORE: Funeral prayer for Fasihur Rehman, son of senior journalist and life member Lahore Press Club, Mian Saifur Rehman, and brother of Mian Inam ur Rehman, Deputy Director, Punjab Protocol, will be held at Jamia Masjid, Block DD, Phase-IV, DHA at 1.30 pm, on Sunday Nov. 25. Contact: 03214525933, 03219405053

