Sat Nov 24, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018
Lawyers strike enters 10th day

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018

FAISALABAD: The strike of lawyers for the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad entered the 10th day on Friday. The District Bar Association members took out a rally from the protest camp established at the main road of district courts. Addressing the lawyers, DBA president Amjad Hussain Malik and secretary Rohail Zafar expressed their resolve to continue the protest till acceptance of their demand. The DBA president said that he has convened an emergency meeting of the bar association at on November 24 (today) to devise the future course of action.

