close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

Aneel Mussarat in Aik Din Geo Ke Saath today

National

November 24, 2018

Share

LAHORE: British real estate developer and property tycoon Aneel Mussarat believes that construction of five million housing units under Naya Pakistan housing project in five years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is very much possible. Talking to host Suhail Warraich in Geo News programme ‘Aik Din Geo Ke Saath’, he said he was a failure in school and wanted to do something great in practical life. He said he wanted to become number one developer in the UK. Detailed interview of PM Imran Khan’s friend and British businessman will be telecast at 7:05pm on Saturday (today).

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan