Karachi NAB files references against Sindh govt officials

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Karachi has filed corruption references in respected Accountability Court at Karachi against various accused persons in corruption cases, after completion of investigations process and all codal formalities on the basis of solid evidence as per law.

Two corruption references have been filed against accused persons Syed Nasir Abbas, Ex DG KDA, Muhammad Javaid Ahmed, Ex Assistant Director, Muhammad Kamran, Ex-AD KDA, Sadaruddin, Muhammad Zeeshan, Feroze Ahmed, Javaid Ibraheem, Estate Brokers, Syed Mohsin Raza S/o Syed Muhammad Rizvi, XEN Clifton, Ex Asst Director Gulistan-e-Johar, Abdul Saeed Khan, Assistant Director, Gulistan-e-Johar, (KDA), Kaleemullah Kashani, Muhammad Haneef Alias Patni, Nadeem Ahmed Siddeeqi, Additional Director, KDA. Another corruption reference has been filed on the charges of fraudulent transfer of three residential plots (Gulistan-e-Jauhar) of genuine allottee to other beneficiary persons, while another reference was filed on the charges of misappropriation of 3-acre amenity plot of hospital and residential plots of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, thus causing huge loss to national exchequer to the tune of Rs260 million.

Another corruption reference has been filed against Pir Ghulam Haqqani, Administrator, Qurban Ali Magsi TMO and other officials of TMA Sujawal on charges of misappropriation of TMA funds thus incurring loss of Rs 85 million. Another corruption reference has been filed against Haji Ahmed Ex-DDO Malir, who, in connivance with three beneficiary private persons manipulated the revenue record and misappropriated 21 acres of govt land of Deh Safooran District Malir, Karachi which is worth Rs430 million. Another corruption reference has been filed against Allah Dino Bhayo (Ex-MPA), his driver and another. The accused Maqsood Ahmed received Rs 48 million in his bank account from government contractors and representatives of Works & Services Department, Tehsil Municipal Administration and other departments of Shikarpur District, Sindh which could not be otherwise justified. NAB has arrested various accused persons who will be produced in the respected Accountability courts as per law. Brig Farooq Naser Awan, DG NAB Karachi has said that in line with the directions of NAB Chairman Justice ® Javed Iqbal, NAB Karachi is committed to eradicate corruption with iron hands by adopting “Accountability for All” Policy. He directed all officers/officials of NAB to complete all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations in the prescribed time frame on the basis of solid evidence as per law and no leniency will be tolerated in this regard.