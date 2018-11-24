close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

Pemra issues notices to 22 TV channels

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Friday served show-cause notices on 22 television channels for their ‘marathon and irresponsible coverage’ of a terrorist attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

According to a statement issued by the Authority, such extensive coverage by television channels was a violation of its rules and the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015. Pemra said that on several occasions in the past as well it had directed the television channels to be careful in covering terror-related incidents because they create fear among the public. The channels have seven days to explain their positions on giving coverage to the terror attack.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan