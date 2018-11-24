Task force considering slashing ministries from 50 to 37

ISLAMABAD: The Task Force on Institutional Reforms and Austerity is considering for slashing down number of ministries/ divisions from 50 to 37 at federal level in a bid to reduce expenditures, The News has learnt.

The task force has also taken a principle decision to get approval of proposed changes in working of bureaucracy in different phases instead of moving ahead with one comprehensive package that ultimately dumped into official files without implementation.

However, the task force on civil service reforms has to face severe setback when the federal cabinet in the chair of PM Imran Khan constituted another ministerial committee on the proposed summary for placing security of tenure of top civil servants.

The official sources said that the task force on institutional reforms and austerity is considering a proposal for reducing number of divisions to 37 but some members of the task force raised questions about the rationale of reducing number of divisions to this level in the aftermath of 18th Constitutional amendments.

However, one members of the task force told The News on Friday that in a paradigm shift, the Task Force on Civil Service Reforms led by Dr Ishrat Husain took principle decision that they would only forward summaries to the federal cabinet in different phases instead of presenting lump sum comprehensive package keeping in view past experience when the reform package approved in shape of one document had never implemented in its true letter and spirit.

In the first phase, a summary on the recommendation of the task force was already presented before the cabinet in the chair of PM Imran Khan for security of tenure of top baboos whereby the discretionary powers of the premier proposed to be curtailed. However, a committee was formed to further fine tune the proposal and again come up for taking decision on this subject. But some members argued that it indicated that the work done by the task force was not final so further deliberation required before moving ahead on changing structure of the bureaucracy.

Some members of task force proposed lateral entry into bureaucracy from BS-19 by advertising all positions into media so that all talented people could be inducted into bureaucracy. Some members proposed changes in Police Order 2002 and asked for reducing the interference of Home Department into affairs of the Police at provincial levels. However, it was pointed out by retired bureaucrats within the fold of the task force that IG Police possessed sweeping powers so there was need to analyze ground realities before proposing changes.

On security of tenure, the sources said that three members committee of bureaucrats would recommend to panel comprising of three names on the basis of professional competence but the committee members pointed out that the PS to PM would indicate desire of the premier then expecting any other panel would be a far reaching cry so there was need to focus on strengthening of institutions rather than taking such measures having no impact on improving delivery at gross roots level.

When contacted to Advisor to PM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain on Friday, he said that they decided to propose desired changes in different phases as it was ongoing process which would continue in months ahead. He said that he had learnt a tactic that desired reforms should be implemented in phases instead of presenting one report that resulted into dumping and never seen its implementation. He said that more summaries would be forwarded to cabinet in phased manner. He said that the task force on civil service would finalize its recommendations on bringing reforms into induction system, placing performance management system for promoting bureaucrats, monetization of perks, security of tenures and many others in months ahead.