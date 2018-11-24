Four fake cops arrested

PAKPATTAN: Fareed Kot police post Friday arrested four fake policemen from Pir Ghani Road. Reportedly, the accused of Okara were involved in extorting money from people on the pretext of checking vehicles for the last three years on Pir Ghani Road, Chak 37-SP Road and others places. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVE: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Ahmad Afnan Friday said the anti-encroachment drive would continue. Addressing a meeting, the DC said indiscriminate anti-encroachment would continue in the district. ADC(G) Babar Suleman, AC Ali Atif, AC Arifwala Iftikhar Hussain Bloch, Chief Officers of Pakpattan, Arifwala and other officers also attended the meeting. Meanwhile, addressing an anti-polio meeting of the Health Department, the DC said it was very essential to combat polio disease in the country. Briefing the meeting, CEO Health Rana Imtiaz Ahmad said the health department would administer anti-polio drops to 325, 000 children through 758 teams. Separately, addressing a meeting of price control magistrates, the DC asked all magistrates to ensure sale of edible on fixed rates at every cost. The DC ordered strict action against shopkeepers for not selling things on fixed rates. He asked shopkeepers to avoid hoarding. The DC directed price control magistrates to check rate list daily otherwise action would be taken against them.