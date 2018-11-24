close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018
Woman, daughter killed over marriage dispute

National

LAHORE: A 50-year-old woman Naureen, and her 22-year-old daughter Anam were killed while two others sustained injuries over a marriage dispute in Sabzazar police area on Friday. The alleged killer was identified as Ahmad, who fled the scene. Police have removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy and shifted the injured persons to hospital. The victims have been identified as Naureen, 50, Anam, 22, residents of Tokay Wali Puli. Anbreen, 20, and Irum, 27, got injuries in incident. Police reached scene after being informed and collected forensic evidence.

