Sat Nov 24, 2018
AFP
November 24, 2018
Bollywood’s T-Series to takeYouTube top-spot from PewDiePie

World

AFP
November 24, 2018

MUMBAI: A Bollywood music giant is on course to overtake controversial Swedish vlogger PewDiePie at the top of the YouTube channel subscribers chart in the coming days in a new landmark for India’s digital rise. T-Series will become the first non-English-language channel to hold top spot on the world’s most popular video platform as smartphone ownership soars in the country of 1.25 billion people. “We’re very excited, for the organisation and for India. An Indian channel becoming number one is a big compliment for the entire country,” T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar told AFP. Few outside the Indian diaspora will know T-Series’ typically upbeat song and dance videos, but they are already the most-watched on YouTube. They have been seen more than 53 billion times, again beating PewDiePie — whose videos have notched just over 19 billion views — as well as Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

