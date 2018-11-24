Swindler ‘impersonatedformer S. Korea first lady’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SEOUL: A woman pretending to be a former South Korean first lady was arrested Friday on suspicion of swindling a politician out of nearly $400,000, a report said. Claiming to be late president Roh Moo-hyun’s widow Kwon Yang-sook, the fraudster allegedly persuaded the then mayor of Gwangju to transfer her 450 million won ($398,000), saying she needed it for her daughter and promising to repay it quickly. At the time Yoon Jang-hyun, a member of the Democratic party of both Roh and current President Moon Jae-in, was seeking the organisation’s nomination for a second term as leader of the southern city. Corruption allegations are commonplace in South Korean politics, and its last two presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye are both serving prison sentences for graft.
