close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

Armed men flying above Kremlin? Just drills, says Putin aide

World

AFP
November 24, 2018

Share

MOSCOW: Was it a movie shoot? A coup? Moscow was abuzz Friday with talk of mysterious videos showing helicopters flying above the Kremlin, one of them apparently carrying a group of heavily armed men. Nothing to worry about, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters — just security drills. “I can confirm that drills have taken place,” Peskov said in his regular briefing. “There’s nothing extraordinary about it.” “While most of the residence is open to the public it is still a facility with restricted access, so the holding of such drills is standard practice.” The videos first emerged on Thursday, showing two helicopters taking off from the Kremlin, the official residence of the Russian leader in the heart of Moscow.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World