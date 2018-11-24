Armed men flying above Kremlin? Just drills, says Putin aide

MOSCOW: Was it a movie shoot? A coup? Moscow was abuzz Friday with talk of mysterious videos showing helicopters flying above the Kremlin, one of them apparently carrying a group of heavily armed men. Nothing to worry about, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters — just security drills. “I can confirm that drills have taken place,” Peskov said in his regular briefing. “There’s nothing extraordinary about it.” “While most of the residence is open to the public it is still a facility with restricted access, so the holding of such drills is standard practice.” The videos first emerged on Thursday, showing two helicopters taking off from the Kremlin, the official residence of the Russian leader in the heart of Moscow.