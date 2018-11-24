Berlin man, 95, chargedover 36,000 deaths in Nazi camp

BERLIN: German prosecutors on Friday charged a 95-year-old man with more than 36,000 counts of accessory to murder over his alleged time as a Nazi concentration camp guard during World War II. The allegations against the accused, identified only as Hans H., concern atrocities committed at the Mauthausen camp in Austria, the Berlin public prosecutor’s office said in a statement. Hans H. is believed to have belonged to the SS-Totenkopfsturmbann (Death’s Head Battalion) between summer 1944 and spring 1945 at Mauthausen, part of the Nazis’ vast network of concentration camps where inmates were forced to perform slave labour.