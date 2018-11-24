Suicide blast at Afghanistan mosque kills 26

KABUL: A suicide blast at a mosque in an army base in eastern Afghanistan on Friday killed at least 26 people and wounded 50, security officials in the area said, although there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

One security official said the victims had gathered for Friday prayers at the mosque in the Ismail Khel district of Khost province. All those killed in the suicide attack were working for the Afghan security forces, said Captain Abdullah, a military spokesman in Khost, who goes by only one name.

The Taliban, who are waging a war to oust the Western-backed Afghan government and expel foreign forces from Afghanistan, have launched a series of high-profile attacks Taliban against Afghan security forces in recent weeks.

Hundreds of Afghan security guards have been killed, their checkpoints destroyed and weapons seized by the hardline Islamist fighters. Friday’s attack came three days after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at a gathering of religious scholars in Kabul, the capital.

Meanwhile, hopes for peace in Afghanistan are better than they have been in many years, despite a grave humanitarian crisis and persistent violence, a senior United Nations official said Friday.

The UN’s humanitarian chief in the country, Toby Lanzer, told reporters that even though some 3.6 million people are “one step away from famine” and the worst drought in decades has devastated crops, the situation was not entirely bleak.

“Despite all of this, there are new-found opportunities in Afghanistan, and there are very well-founded hopes for peace,” Lanzer said in Geneva, ahead of an international conference on Afghanistan in the Swiss city next week.

“It sounds like a paradox, but there are better opportunities today then there have been in many years for Afghanistan,” he added. Lanzer did not spell out why he believed the Taliban may be ready to negotiate an end to its 17-year insurgency.

But he said “there is more coordination amongst the international community than I think we have witnessed in recent times.“And there is more openness in certain sectors of the international community to make sure that everyone is part of the conversation, and those are two very important changes,” he added.

Hopes for progress in negotiations with the Taliban have also been raised by President Ashraf Ghani and Western diplomats. “I think after 40 years of instability it would be a bit much to ask for tremendous progress in a matter of months. I do think this is going to take time,” he said, adding that “spoilers” will try to derail any peace push.

Next week’s meeting in Geneva is officially centred on showcasing the Ghani government’s reform efforts, but Lanzer said peace will feature on the sidelines. “In the margins of the conference there are going to be a lot of bilateral conversations, bilateral meetings. I think that the issue of peace and stability will be quite central to those,” he said.