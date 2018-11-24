Golden Star enter Cannon Cup final

LAHORE: Golden Star Club beat Ghari Shahu Gymkhana by 7 wickets in the first semifinal and moved in to the final of 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One Day Club Cricket Tournament.Outstanding bating display by Asif Ali Jr of Golden Star Club was the main feature of the 1st semifinal played at LCCA ground. Asif Jr scored fastest half century of the tournament. He made 58 in just 27 balls. Scores: Garhi Shahu Gymkhana 140 all out in 33 overs (Salman Ali 47, Noman 24, Inyat Saeed 21, Ibrar Ahmad 4/27, Zeeshan Shabeer 4/39). Golden Star 141/3 in 13.4 overs (Asif Ali Jr 58, Zohib Amanat 44, Azzam Ul Haq 24*). Asif Ali of Golden Star Club received man of the match award from former Test crickcter Akram Raza.