Sat Nov 24, 2018
November 24, 2018
Jordan stars in T10 League

Sports

November 24, 2018

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjabi Legends’ Chris Jordan rips apart Maratha Arabians’ batting order by taking four wickets for six runs that helped the Punjabi Legends restrict Maratha Arabians to 78 all out with four balls to spare in the 2nd Season of the T10 League – the world’s largest formal ten-over international cricket tournament – at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The fifth match of the tournament ended with less fanfare as the Maratha Arabians’ battling line continue to struggle amid continued pounding by Punjabi Legends’ focussed attack in which Zahir Khan took three for eight runs that triggered the collapse and saw the Maratha Arabians struggling at 44 for 4 at one point of time and kept on losing wickets regularly.

Alex Hales with 32 off 18 balls and Nazibullah Zadran with 17 runs barely managed to stand against the powerful bowling line of Punjabi Legends. The much talked about Rashid Khan flopped in both bat and bowl and was out without scoring and without any wicket.

