Waseem urges PBF to bring young trainers

Alam Zeb Safi

KARACHI: Pakistan's professional boxer and former two-time WBC flyweight world silver champion Mohammad Waseem on Friday urged Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) to bring in young trainers if it wanted to improve boxing in the country.

"It's really shocking that still our young talent is being imparted training by those who have played boxing in the 1970s and 1980s. It's modern era and boxing has changed too much and we need young trainers so that they could bring in new methods and prepare better stuff for future," Waseem told 'The News' in an interview from Islamabad.

"It's time to kick-out the old and outdated coaches of the 1970s," Waseem stressed. He said Pakistan had abundance of young boxers who had retired, adding, those with coaching caliber should be sent abroad for coaching education.

He said WAPDA's Tariq Siddiqui was the best coach in Pakistan but he was not being given ample chance to prepare the national lot. "I have seen in America that young coaches are being given chances to train the cream of the country. Floyd Mayweather Junior is one of the glaring examples who takes keen interest to guide young trainers," he said. Waseem said that PBF had no knowledge of identifying the real talent.

"Every national champion cannot click in international circuit. Playing in international circuit successfully needs big heart and temperament. The lot which PBF had sent to Asian Games this year was coward and lacked courage. I have trained with almost everyone of them and know them and the federation should note this thing," he pointed out.

He also demanded of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and PBF to remove the non-technical people running the Balochistan Boxing Association (BBA). "Balochistan is hub of boxing but the BBA is wasting talent. The association's president and secretary don't know about boxing. They favour those boxers who are close to them and often ignore the real talent. I visited several gyms during my one and a half month stay in Balochistan and no body was happy with the association," Waseem said.

Waseem, who turned pro in early 2015, has won several medals for Pakistan in the amateur circuit which also include a bronze in the Asian Games and silver and a bronze in the Commonwealth Games. In the absence of Waseem, no Pakistani boxer has been able to win any medal in international circuit. Pakistan mostly relied on Waseem for the last one decade.

About Pakistan's possible Olympics return Waseem said the country would only return to Olympic fold if it took pain to provide quality training to its leading boxers.

"I think nothing is being done in the same direction. If the PBF wants to see its boxers return to Olympics it will have to work professionally. Currently I don't see anything positive is being done for promotion of boxing," Waseem said.

He said he saw a bunch of boxers in Balochistan recently and he firmly believed that they were much better than those currently representing Pakistan. About his own future plans the Quetta-born boxer said that in near future he would give a good news.

"Once my contract issue with Andy Kim is resolved I will start working with any other promoter. I have offers from Japan and England and will weigh which way I should go," the fighter said.

Waseem is a rare boxer in the world who became the WBC flyweight world silver champion in only his fourth pro bout. He also remained World No1 for sometime before losing the spot after he failed to play a fight for defending his crown due to financial issues. However last summer he lost his IBF world title bout to Moruti Mthalane of South Africa in Kuala Lumpur despite playing the best boxing.