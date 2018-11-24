Windies hit back after BD teen Hasan sets record

CHITTAGONG: Teenage Bangladesh off-spinner Nayeem Hasan became the youngest ever player to take five wickets on debut but West Indies’ spinners matched him to restore parity in the first Test in Chittagong on Friday.

Nayeem, who was 17 years 355 days old at the start of the game, finished with 5-61, as Bangladesh bowled out the West Indies for 246 to take a 78-run first innings lead. But the hosts were unable to cash in on the advantage, slumping to 55 for five in their second innings at stumps on the second day for a lead of just 133 runs.

Jomel Warrican and Roston Chase each took two wickets to help the West Indies claw their way back into the contest. Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten on 11 alongside Mehidy Hasan, on what looked like a batting minefield at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Nayeem, who surpassed Australian Pat Cummins’s five-wicket haul on debut at 18 years and 193 days, took care of the West Indies lower middle-order after senior spinners provided the initial breakthroughs. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who finished with 3-43, dismissed Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite at the start of his spell after Taijul Islam removed Kieran Powell for 14 to help the hosts reduce West Indies to 31-3. Roston Chase and Sunil Ambris tried to rebuild the innings but Nayeem soon struck, removing both batsmen in successive overs for 31 and 19 runs respectively.

Bangladesh 1st innings (overnight 315-8):

Imrul Kayes c Ambris b Warrican 44

Soumya Sarkar c Dowrich b Roach 0

Mominul Haque c Dowrich b Gabriel 120

Mohammad Mithun c Dowrich b Bishoo 20

Shakib Al Hasan b Gabriel 34

Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Gabriel 4

Mahmudullah Riyad b Gabriel 3

Mehidy Hasan b Warrican 22

Nayeem Hasan c Hope b Warrican 26

Taijul Islam not out 39

Mustafizur Rahman lbw b Warrican 0

Extras: (b3, lb5, nb4) 12

Total: (all out; 92.4 overs) 324

Fall: 1-1 (Soumya), 2-105 (Imrul), 3-153 (Mithun), 4-222 (Mominul), 5-226 (Mushfiqur), 6-230 (Mahmudullah), 7-235 (Shakib), 8-259 (Mehedi), 9-324 (Nayeem), 10-324 (Mustafizur)

Bowling: Roach 17-2-63-1, Gabriel 20-3-70-4, Chase 11-0-42-0, Warrican 21.4-6-62-4, Bishoo 15-0-60-1, Brathwaite 8-1-19-0

West Indies 1st innings:

K. Brathwaite c Soumya b Shakib 13

K. Powell lbw b Taijul 14

S. Hope b Shakib 1

S. Ambris lbw b Nayeem 19

R. Chase c Imrul b Nayeem 31

S. Hetmyer c Mushfiqur b Mehidy 63

S. Dowrich not out 63

D. Bishoo lbw b Nayeem 7

K. Roach lbw b Nayeem 2

J. Warrican b Nayeem 12

S. Gabriel c Mahmudullah b Shakib 6

Extras: (b6, lb2, nb2, p5) 15

Total: (all out; 64 overs) 246

Fall: 1-29 (Powell), 2-30 (Hope), 3-31 (Brathwaite), 4-77 (Chase), 5-88 (Ambris), 6-180 (Hetmyer), 7-199 (Devendra Bishoo), 8-205 ( Roach), 9-225 ( Warrican), 10-246 (Gabriel)

Bowling: Mustafizur 2-1-4-0 (nb2), Mehidy 15-0-67-1, Taijul 20-3-51-1, Shakib 11-1-43-3, Nayeem 14-2-61-5, Mahmudullah 2-0-7-0

Bangladesh 2nd innings:

Imrul Kayes b Warrican 2

Soumya Sarkar c Brathwaite b Chase 11

Mominul Haque lbw b Chase 12

Mohammad Mithun b Bishoo 17

Shakib Al Hasan c Gabriel b Warrican 1

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 11

Mehidy Hasan not out 0

Extras: (lb 1) 1

Total: (five wickets, 17 overs) 55

To Bat: Mahmudullah, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Imrul Kayes), 2-13 (Soumya Sarkar), 3-32 (Mominul), 4-35 (Shakib), 5-53 (Mithun)

Bowling: Roach 1-0-11-0, Warrican 8-0-22-2, Chase 5-1-16-2, Bishoo 3-0-5-1

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS).