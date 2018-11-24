ICC renames T20 event

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Friday renamed the ICC World T20 as the ICC T20 World Cup and with that the next editions of the events in 2020 in Australia will be known as the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020.

A statement of the ICC said: “The renaming decision is aligned to the Global Cricket Strategy which will be launched in early 2019, in which the shortest format will not only be used as the vehicle to globalise the game, but to also enhance its profile and status and ensure its status is at par with pinnacle events of the other two formats.” It further stated that the ICC Board had already approved that all T20s between its Members will be granted T20I status. It then introduced a regional qualification process that provides a pathway to all its 104 Members with an opportunity to play and win World Cup.