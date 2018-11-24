Pakistan A team for England Lions named

LAHORE: Led by Muhammad Rizwan, the second sting of Pakistan has been named to take on their counterparts from England (England Lions) on November 25 in UAE. The squad has been announced for first four matches of five-match series. The squad for fifth One-Day of the series and two-match T-20 series against England Lions will be announced later. The first two One-Day matches will be played in Dubai on November 25 and 27, 2018. The third and fourth One-Day matches will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 30 and December 2, 2018, respectively. The fifth and final One-Day match of series will be played in Dubai on December 5, 2018.

14 member One-Day squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Ali Imran, Muhammad Saad, Khushdil Shah, Adil Amin, Muhammad Rizwan (Captain ), Ammad Butt, Zohaib Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Rahat Ali, Muhammad Irfan Jr, Ashiq Ali, Muhammad Irfan ( Fata ).