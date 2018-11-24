Ronaldo gets back to business for Juventus

ROME: Cristiano Ronaldo gets back to business for Italian champions Juventus against SPAL on Saturday after missing Portugal’s qualification for the Nations League semi-finals amid reports he has been snubbed for the final three in the Ballon d’Or award.

The 33-year-old Ronaldo has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or five times but could be excluded from the top three, with the winner to be revealed in Paris on December 3. Ronaldo was rested from Portugal’s last four internationals as they became the first team to qualify for the Nations League finals.

During the international break Ronaldo took a short break in London, amid reports he had got engaged to his Spanish girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, before returning to train in Turin. “All I can tell you is that when I got back I saw Cristiano training the way he does every day, as a professional and giving hs all,” Juventus teammate Mattia De Sciglio told Sky Sports Italia.

“I can’t tell you because I don’t know anything about this,” the Italian defender added of the Ballon d’Or. “That’s all I can say, and what will be, will be.” Juventus host SPAL -- four points above the drop zone -- looking to maintain their six-point lead over Napoli, who host bottom club Chievo.

The Turin giants then host Valencia in a crucial Champions League match on Tuesday after a dramatic loss to Manchester United. Massimiliano Allegri can count on Paulo Dybala, back after scoring his first goal for Argentina, Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo and Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

But German midfielder Emre Can is still on the mend after returning to Turin following thyroid surgery. “Matches straight after the international break are always trickier,” said defender De Sciglio. “SPAL play good football and have caused problems for the big teams they’ve faced so far.” SPAL were riding high after three wins in their first four games this season, but have won just one game since, shocking Roma 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.