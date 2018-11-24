PM’s reaction to Trump remarks lauded

LAHORE: Tanzim Islami (TI) Ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed has praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his bold reply to US President Donald Trump’s verbal attacks against Pakistan. In a statement on Friday, he said Washington was trying to make Pakistan a scapegoat to blame for its humiliating defeat at the hands of Afghan Taliban in the 17-year war. He said the US ignored the fact that Pakistan suffered the most loss of lives and property in the war on terror. He said solution to the problems faced by Pakistan lay in implementation of Islamic Sharia in the country. He also lauded the step of holding International Seerat Conference in Islamabad.