Transfers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification transfer and posting officers on Friday. According to the notification Zafar Iqbal (awaiting posting) has been posted as Secretary Schools Education, Muhammad Ilyas (awaiting posting) as Chairman Punjab Privatization Board, and Dr. Farah Masood (OSD) as MD Punjab Education Foundation (PEF), while Secretary Irrigation Syed Ali Murtaza has been given additional charge of the office of Secretary Law & Parliamentary Affairs till further orders.