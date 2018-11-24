Concern over human impact of clean-up drive

Our correspondent

Lahore

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is gravely concerned about the human impact of the anti-encroachment drive underway in Karachi’s Sadr area.

In a statement issued on Friday, HRCP said that ‘protecting people’s fundamental right to a livelihood must always take priority in urban planning. The sheer scale on which shopkeepers and hawkers have been evicted from Sadr – putting thousands of low-income families at risk of almost immediate poverty – should be cause for serious concern among planning and development policymakers.

It said, “The notices issued to the shopkeepers and vendors in the area and offers of compensation – reportedly after eviction – constitute the bare minimum for which the state is responsible in this case. These measures do not take into account the fact that small businesses take time to build up, especially in periods of severe economic uncertainty. Moreover, the city’s cultural right to preserve its heritage should not be so narrowly defined as to exclude Karachi’s poor and vulnerable, for whom Sadr has been the essence of an affordable and spontaneous cultural heritage for over 50 years.”