‘Power to be generated through waste’

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has disclosed that work on electricity generation through waste collection is being started and in the first phase these projects would be completed in three cities of Punjab.

He expressed this while presiding over a meeting here Friday. Abdul Aleem Khan told that the old system of dumping the waste in the adjoining areas of big cities is being replaced as it was damaging the land and polluting the water. He said that environmental pollution was also main reason of the landfill sites and now waste would be utilised for production of electricity as well as other products for which practical work has been started. The minister told that with collaboration of Chinese company these projects would be completed with zero investment in Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi where 35 and 30 megawatts electricity would be produced respectively. Aleem Khan said the government had planned to end landfill sites in all the cities gradually and production plants would be established with the cooperation of international companies for which other than China negotiations are underway with other countries also. He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan especially in Punjab projects are being started with sustainable and concrete output and special efforts are being made to provide the masses best civic facilities. He said that crystal clear and legal ways would be adopted for all the projects in Punjab and there would be no under the table deal in any field. He assured the Chinese delegation of his full cooperation and from the Punjab government as well. He assured that there would be no kickback and each and every penny would be spent for the welfare of the masses. He said that production of electricity from the waste collection would be a revolutionary step which would end a big financial burden on the Punjab government and people would be having healthy environment as well.