PML-N demands probe into allegations of NAB torture

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians from the PML-N on Friday demanded the constitution of a fact-finding committee of the National Assembly (NA) to verify the allegations against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding inhuman treatment meted out to accused persons in its custody.

The PML-N members, while speaking on different points of orders, also asked the government to implement the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the changes in NAB laws making its investigation process transparent.

Speaking on a point of order, Rana Sanaullah, while referring to statements of retired vice chancellor of Punjab University Dr Mujahid Kamran, said according to him the accused persons in the custody of NAB were facing brutal torture and inhumane treatment during the investigation process.

He said a fact-finding committee comprising Riaz Fatiana, Dr Shireen Mazari and Ali Muhammad Khan be constituted to visit NAB prisons to find out whether there were cages, cameras installed in washrooms and elsewhere and whether the prisoners were being injected drugs.

Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif also agreed with the proposal saying a committee of the House be formed to look into the allegations. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan did not immediately accept the proposal. However, he said let him look into the legal side as to whether a committee could be formed to look into this particular issue.

Farukh Habib, PTI parliamentarian, in the meantime objected to the proposal askingthe opposition members not to create hurdles in the accountability process by exerting pressure on NAB.

Earlier, Khawaja Saad Rafique of the PML-N, while unleashing strong criticism on NAB, said that DG NAB of Punjab was a tout and he was being used as a tool to victimise political opponents.

He said that it was also the responsibility of the National Assembly to find the truth behind victimisation of political leaders saying that the allegations against NAB were levelled by an educationist Dr Mujahid Kamran, who did not belong to any political party.

Saad Rafique also demanded implementation of the decision of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa of the Supreme Court regarding changes in the NAB laws. He felt the government was using delaying tactics in implementation of the decision.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) strongly rebutted the hard-hitting allegations of terming its lock-ups as torture cells and torture in custody.

A spokesman for NAB said in a statement that NAB presents each accused in relevant respected accountability court to get his or her remand. No accused has so far lodged any complaint of torture in custody or experiencing stay in torture cell and no person in custody has demanded medical examination due to torture.

He said that NAB protects self-esteem of each accused and conducts inquiries and investigations on scientific basis as per the law. “The baseless and hard-hitting allegations of torture in custody and talks of torture cells were part of a well-organised propaganda campaign aimed at stopping legal action against them,” he said.

He said NAB was working within the ambit of law sans caring about any duress. “NAB firmly believes on non violence and torture is useless in investigating the white collar crimes and only documentary evidence is needed to prove the case,” he said.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had visited the Lahore Bureau and also inspected the lock-up. During his visit, the chairman NAB had directed the concerned to provide facilities to the inmates more than the facilities written in jail manual.

The NAB spokesman said NAB had already hired the services of govt doctors for prisoners for their routine round-the-clock check-up. Medicines are also provided to inmates if prescribed by doctor. “NAB has asked to avoid criticising institutions as baseless allegations inflict severe cracks on institutions that belong to the nation not the individuals,” he said.