SC Bar in favour of appeal against suo motu case

QUETTA: President Supreme Court Bar Association Amanullah Kanrani said the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) was told in a meeting the Bar and Bench were not opposing institutions.

“The two need to cooperate with each other. We can run the system jointly”. Any attempt to abolish the 18th Amendment would be resisted. The faults were not in the provinces only, but also in other institutions, including the judiciary, which needed to be corrected. The country’s unity linked to its parliamentary system. The CJP, he said, was told the lawyers not only criticized the judiciary but also appreciated it for the good done.

The SC bar association president said a joint seminar of lawyers and politicians would be convened over the right of appeal against decision in suo motu order. He was addressing a dinner reception given by the Karachi Bar Association. Hamid Khan, Munir A Malik, Rashid Rizvi, the former presidents of Supreme Court Bar Association, Imam Rizvi, the President of Karachi Bar, members of Pakistan Bar Council Shuaib Shaheen, Nasrullah Waraich, Muhammad Aqil, Rehan Malik, General Secretary of Sindh High Court Bar, Shahab Sirki and Abid Zubairi also spoke on the occasion.