Sat Nov 24, 2018
Agencies
November 24, 2018
Shahbaz’s blood report shows signs of cancer again

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif’s blood report shows signs of cancer again, sources said on Friday.

Shahbaz’s medical examination was conducted after he complained of throat ache, sources said. According to sources, his report indicates signs of Chromogranin A (CgA) and his adenoid cystic carcinoma node level was found to be at 688. The normal level is considered to be 100.

In the light of the report, doctors have recommended an immediate CT scan of Shahbaz be conducted, sources said. The PML-N president had also earlier battled cancer. On Thursday, Shahbaz informed an accountability court in Lahore that he has blood cancer and is not being permitted a medical check-up by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials. Shahbaz has been in NAB’s custody since October 5 in connection with the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

